A FlyDubai flight that took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) for Dubai is attempting emergency landing at the TIA after problems in the plane.

DIG with the TIA Police Office Lal Mani Acharya has told Setopati that problems arose in the plane immediately after it took off and preparations are on for emergency landing.

The plane took off at 9:20 in the night and is currently making rounds over the Kathmandu Valley.



(This is a developing story and details are awaited)