March against police repression of loan shark victims (Pictures)

Brihat Nagarik Andolan organized a “Human Rights March” in Kathmandu on Wednesday afternoon to protest against the police repression of loan shark victims.

The march started from the Shanti Batika and ended at the Parliament Building in New Baneshwar.

Brihat Nagarik Andolan campaigners said that the march was organized against the unnecessary, brutal and inhumane repression of loan shark victims by police on Monday.

They said that the act was a violation of human rights, and demanded investigation and action against the guilty.

Here are some pictures of the march.