President Paudel taken to Delhi for treatment

President Ram Chandra Paudel has been taken to India for treatment on Wednesday.

He has been taken to New Delhi on a Shree Airlines flight in the morning and will be treated at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) there.

Paudel was taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) Monday after chest problems. Fluid from the left side of his lungs was extracted and sent for tests that day.

He was then sent home by the TUTH saying his health was normal. But he was again taken to the TUTH and admitted there after the problems recurred on Tuesday.