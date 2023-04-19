Rabi Lamichhane’s driver Thapa airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane’s personal driver Dil Bahadur Thapa has been airlifted to Kathmandu for further treatment.

Thapa was brought to Kathmandu by helicopter on Tuesday for further treatment. He was severely injured after falling from the top floor of Lamichhane’s three-story house at Bharatpur-11 in Chitwan at around four on Monday morning.

Lamichhane wrote on social media on Tuesday that Thapa was airlifted to Nepal Mediciti Hospital, Lalitpur, on the advice of doctors who were involved in his treatment at College of Medical Sciences (Purano Medical College), Bharatpur.

Thapa was treated in intensive care unit for 36 hours and his health condition is currently stable and improving, Lamichhane said in his post.