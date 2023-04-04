Commission formed under Gauri Bahadur Karki to take stock of problems of loan shark victims

The government has formed a commission led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki to take stock of the problems faced by victims of loan sharks.

The Cabinet meeting Monday evening took the decision to form the commission that will also include former Nepal Police AIG Uttam Raj Subedi and former deputy attorney general Ganesh Babu Aryal. The commission’s office will be kept at Janakpurdham.

The commission has been asked to take stock of the problems faced by the victims and submit the report within three months, according to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

Minister Sharma has also requested victims of loan sharks to not take trouble to visit Kathmandu pointing that the government is sensitive toward their problems and working to resolve those problems.

The government recently signed a five-point agreement with the victims of loan sharks.

The loan shark victims arrived in Kathmandu on March 26 after an 11-day journey on foot from Bardibas and spent their first night at Mata Tirtha.