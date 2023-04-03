The health of President Ram Chandra Paudel has improved Sunday.

Paudel was admitted at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) Saturday evening with abdominal pain. His health is improving and he has been kept under observation of doctors, according to Administrative Chief of TUTH Baikuntha Prasad Thapaliya.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba, NC Vice-president and Deputy PM Purna Bahadur Khadka, former speaker Tara Nath Ranabhat and other leaders, meanwhile, have visited Paudel at the hospital and took stock of his health condition.