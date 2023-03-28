Talks team formed to hold discussion with loan shark victims

A talks team has been formed to hold discussion with the loan shark victims who have traveled to Kathmandu from Bardibas seeking justice.

Joint Secretary Rudra Devi Sharma, chief of the Policy, Plan, Monitoring and Evaluation Division of the Home Ministry, is the coordinator of the talks team.

Under Secretary at the Home Ministry Dil Kumar Tamang and representatives of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Law Ministry are also on the team.

Earlier, the loan shark victims had reached Baluwatar to meet Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Tuesday morning. A team led by Kedarnath Sharma, joint secretary at the Home Ministry, had then reached Baluwatar and held talks with them.

The team led by Sharma had said that the problems of loan shark victims cannot be solved immediately as many laws will have to be amended for addressing those problems.

“They had tried to meet [PM Dahal]. We have asked them to summarize their demands before they meet,” Under Secretary Tamang said. “We will hold discussion with them today.”

The loan shark victims arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday after an 11-day journey on foot from Bardibas and spent their first night at Mata Tirtha.

They were planning to stay at Khula Manch in Kathmandu on Monday, but they slept on the road outside the western gate of Khula Manch after the Kathmandu Metropolitan City denied them entry to Khula Manch.