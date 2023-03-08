Home Ministry surveilling Durga Prasai's activities

The Home Ministry has increased surveillance of activities of medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai.

Prasai—who has recently started a campaign to save nation, nationalism, religion, culture, and citizens—has also been organizing different programs accusing banks and financial institutions of excesses.

“We have been observing activities of Durga Prasai. All the bodies routinely carry out political and economic analysis and not just observe him. We will bring to book of there is obstruction in public service, and citizens are hassled,” Information Officer with the Home Ministry Dil Kumar Tamang told Setopati.

The Prasai-led campaign has started the campaign of smearing soot on staffers of banks and financial institutions for their ‘excesses’ from Chitwan. Coordinator of the campaign Shambhu Thapa was arrested by Chitwan Police Wednesday morning for vitiating public environment by spreading rumors in the society through unnatural and demeaning remarks.

Thapa, former Chitwan chief of the Maoist youth wing Young Communist League (YCL), is under investigation and the police will decide on the type of case to be filed against him after investigation.

Different organizations of commercial and development banks, and financial and micro-finance institutions had handed over memorandum letter to the Home Ministry demanding security guarantee after Prasai started the campaign of smearing soot. The Home Ministry on March 3 then instructed all 77 district police offices to provide security to staffers of banks and financial institutions, and stop such incidents of misbehavior.

“Those violating laws, taking the laws into hands and carrying out prohibited activities in the name of campaign will be arrested. They won’t be arrested for merely joining the campaign though,” Tamang stated.

He said Thapa may have been arrested as per the Home Ministry’s instruction, and added that case can be filed against Thapa by the police itself if there are no complaints against him.

Prasai, who is close to CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli who has nominated him as central member of the party, was expelled from the party on February 25 after he started a political campaign along with former king Gyanendra Shah and his son Paras on February 13.