Transport workers end strike

Transport workers have withdrawn public transportation strike in the Kathmandu Valley after dialogue with the government on Tuesday.

They agreed to end transportation strike after Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Narayan Kaji Shrestha expressed commitment to resolve the problems in the transport sector forming a task force, according to chair of Nepal Independent Transport Workers Organization Bhim Jwala Rai.

"We have already formed the task force to resolve all the problems from one place. We will gradually address the issues of fine and suspension of driving license that you have raised now," Shrestha told the transport workers during the dialogue and urged them to end the strike.

The transport workers and entrepreneurs then agreed to end the strike but said they would continue other peaceful protest programs.

The transport workers said that they had to resort to strike due to the misbehavior by traffic police inside the Kathmandu Valley.

Public transportation vehicles did not operate in the Valley since early Tuesday morning due to the strike resulting in problems for the commoners.