Woman who tried to save man from self-immolation dies

A woman who was injured while trying to save a man from self-immolation in Pokhara on Sunday has died during treatment.

The woman from Pokhara Metropolitan City-13 who had sustained burn injuries died while undergoing treatment on Monday morning, Superintendent of Police Ajay KC at the District Police Office, Kaski quoted doctors as saying.

She was injured while trying to save a man, her tenant, who attempted self-immolation by dousing petrol on his body and setting himself on fire in the toilet of her home. Both of them had sustained severe burn injuries and were rushed to the Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences for treament.

The man has sustained burn injuries on 25 percent of his body and is undergoing treatment, while 80 percent of the woman's body has burnt, according to police.

Police were informed about the incident only after the two were taken to hospital.

SP KC said they are investigating how the woman suffered more severe burn injuries while trying to save the man. “We are conducting preliminary investigation at the moment, family members have also come. We are trying to find out more,” he said. “We can say only after investigation what had happened.”

SP KC said they are also investigating whether the incident is suspicious or not. Police have not disclosed the identities of the deceased woman and the injured man.

Inspector Subash Timilsina said the man’s condition is improving.