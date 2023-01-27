Abetment of suicide complaint lodged in self-immolation of Acharya

A police complaint of abetting suicide has been registered in the incident of self-immolation of Prem Prasad Acharya.

Superintendent of Police (SP) with the Kathmandu Police Range Dinesh Raj Mainali told Setopati that a few persons reached the Kathmandu District Police at Teku and lodged a case of abetting suicide on Thursday. He, however, did not reveal the accused persons and the number of accused.

Acharya of Ilam set himself on fire at New Baneshwar on Tuesday. He died of burn injuries during the course of treatment on Wednesday morning.

He had posted a kind of suicide note on the social media elaborating his problems, disappointments and demands.

The incident has created ripples in the country and Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Rabi Lamichhane reached the hospital to meet Acharya's family after his death and expressed commitment to investigate the issues raised by Acharya.

The government on Thursday duly formed a six-member probe committee led by Joint Secretary at the Home Ministry Narayan Prasad Risal and including an under secretary each from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Finance Ministry and Labor Ministry, an SP from Nepal Police and a deputy investigating director from the National Investigation Department.