Demonstration demanding justice for Prem Acharya (Pictures)

People from various walks of life have staged a demonstration in Kathmandu demanding justice for Prem Acharya of Ilam who set himself on fire at New Baneshwar on Tuesday.

Acharya died of burn injuries during the course of treatment on Wednesday morning.

The demonstrators marched from Maitighar to New Baneshwar on Wednesday afternoon demanding justice for Acharya. They also paid tribute to Acharya observing silence at New Baneshwar.

The demonstrators said that the economic, social and political reasons behind Acharya’s self-immolation should be identified and that no one should suffer like Acharya again.

They also demanded necessary policies, stringent laws against corruption and other measures for creating a conducive environment for Nepalis who want to do something in the country itself.

