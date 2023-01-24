One killed in Bajura earthquake

A woman has been killed in Bajura by the earthquake Tuesday afternoon.

Jamuna Rokaya, around 35, of Gaumul Rural Municipality 2 died when she was struck by a rock that fell from above due to the quake while she was cutting grass in her kitchen garden, according to Dil Bahadur Thapa, a local.

The M5.9 quake with epicenter at Maila of Himali Rural Municipality of Bajura also damaged some houses and sheds in Bajura, Achham, Bajhang and other surrounding districts.

Local administrations are gathering details of the physical damages.