Activists including Ruby Khan arrested (Pictures)

Police have arrested rights activists including Ruby Khan who have been agitating at the Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu for more than three weeks demanding justice for Nirmala Kurmi of Banke.

The activists were arrested when they were marching toward Singha Durbar from Maitighar via Baber Mahal on Monday.

Campaigners of the Brihat Nagarik Andolan also joined the agitation on Monday. The campaigners said that they had gathered at Maitighar to lend support and strength to the agitation.

Rights activists including Khan have been staging demonstrations at Maitighar for the past 24 days demanding formation of a judicial commission to investigate the murder of Nirmala Kurmi.

Also on Monday, artistes from Shilpee Theatre staged a street play advocating women’s rights.

Here are some pictures.