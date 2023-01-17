The body of one more person killed in Sunday morning’s Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara has been recovered, taking the total number of confirmed deaths to 69. Three others are still missing.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shailendra Thapa, deputy spokesperson for Armed Police Force, a team of divers from APF retrieved one body from the Seti River at 3 PM Monday.

Preparations are being made to take the body to Gandaki Hospital, Thapa said. Sixty-eight bodies have already been taken to the hospital.

Identification of the bodies is underway at the hospital. Police are preparing to hand over the mortal remains of the passengers to the families after postmortem.

The bodies of the cabin crew, foreign nationals, unidentified passengers and those from Kathmandu are scheduled to be transported to Kathmandu. However, it is not certain when they will be transported to the capital.

Teams of Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police continue to search for three others who were also onboard the plane.

A Yeti Airlines plane flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed into the Seti gorge at Pokhara-15 at 10:50 Sunday morning.

The plane, which took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:32 in the morning, was carrying 72 persons including four in the cabin crew. The crash site is about 2 km far from the Pokhara International Airport.