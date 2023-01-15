At least sixty-nine people have been confirmed dead in the Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on Sunday morning.

According to Superintendent of Police Ajay KC, chief of District Police Office Kaski, the bodies of 69 people have been found until 4:30 PM Sunday.

Among them, 34 bodies have been taken to Gandaki Hospital while 32 are at the crash site.

KC said that they are facing difficulty pulling out three other bodies from the gorge. He said that they could not pull those bodies out even when they used a crane.

He said that the status of three others onboard the ill-fated plane remains unknown and they are looking for them.

According to KC, it would not be possible to complete the search and rescue operation on Sunday itself.

A Yeti Airlines plane flying to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed into the Seti gorge at Pokhara-15 at 11 Sunday morning.

The plane, which took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 in the morning, was carrying a total of 72 persons including four in the cabin crew.

The passengers include 15 foreigners and three children, according to the passenger list acquired by Setopati. Forty-one of the passengers are female and 27 male.