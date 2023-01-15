Govt forms committee to probe Yeti crash, public holiday on Monday for mourning

The government has formed a probe committee to investigate the crash of Yeti Airlines plane going to Pokhara from Kathmandu.

The Cabinet meeting convened after the plane crash has formed the five-strong probe committee under former secretary Nagendra Ghimire and given it 45 days to submit the report on reasons of the crash, according to Government Spokesperson and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.

The Cabinet has also announced public holiday on Monday for mourning the victims of the plane crash. “The Cabinet has expressed immense grief at the incident. It has decided to mourn the incident tomorrow (January 16) and give public holiday for one day,” Minister Paudel stated.

The plane going to Pokhara from Kathmandu crashed at the Seti gorge at 11 Sunday morning.

The plane that took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 in the morning had a total of 72 persons including four in the cabin crew.

The passengers include 15 foreigners and three children, according to the passenger list acquired by Setopati. Forty-one of the passengers are female and 27 male.