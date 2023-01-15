Nobody found alive until now, 32 bodies extracted: Kaski CDO

A Yeti Airlines plane going to Pokhara from Kathmandu has crashed at the Seti gorge at 11 Sunday morning.

The plane that took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 in the morning had a total of 72 persons including four in the cabin crew.

The passengers include 15 foreigners and three children, according to the passenger list acquired by Setopati. Forty-one of the passengers are female and 27 male.

Chief District Officer of Kaski Tek Bahadur KC told Setopati that nobody has been found alive until now and 32 bodies have already been extracted from the debris.

He revealed that the fire has already been taken under control.