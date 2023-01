A Yeti Airlines plane going to Pokhara from Kathmandu has crashed at the Seti gorge at 11 Sunday morning.

The plane that took off from the Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 in the morning had a total of 72 persons including four in the cabin crew.

The passengers include *15 foreigners and three children, according to the passenger list acquired by Setopati. Forty-one of the passengers are female and 27 male.

(The number of foreign passengers has been corrected since first publication)