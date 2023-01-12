PM Dahal instructs chief secretary to expedite Budhi Gandaki hydropower project

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has given instruction to expedite the Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project.

During a discussion held at Baluwatar on Thursday morning, PM Dahal instructed Chief Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi to move the construction work of the Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project forward.

Lawmakers from Gorkha and Dhading, including Nepali Congress lawmaker from Gorkha-1 Rajendra Bajgain and NC lawmaker from Dhading-2 Ramnath Adhikari, were also present in the discussion.

During the discussion, Dahal directed Chief Secretary Bairagi to do the needful to expedite the Budhi Gandaki project.

Dahal was elected to the House of Representatives from Gorkha-2 in the November 20 election.

The government is preparing to construct the hydropower project on Nepali investment. Compensation is being provided to locals of Gorkha and Dhading who have land in the project area. But compensation distribution and other works have not been able to take place in some places.

Lawmaker Bajgain said that they are also preparing to organize an interaction at Aarughat of Gorkha to listen to the problems of the project’s stakeholders.

He said that they have taken the initiative to expedite the project as per the commitment made during the November 20 elections.

The government should also provide necessary assistance for construction of the Larke-Thori road and for the development of Gorkha, Bajgain said.

He said that construction of the Budhi Gandaki Hydropower Project should be started soon by finalizing the project’s modality.