PM Dahal meets father of Nirakar who died in Cambodia

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met father of Nirakar Pandey of Birtamode, Jhapa who died after a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia last week.

PM Dahal summoned Agni Pandey to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers at the Singha Durbar on Thursday and talked with him, according to PM Dahal’s secretariat. He expressed grief at the death of Nirakar and extended condolences to the family.

Agni told PM Dahal that the family was devastated at the untimely demise of the son and thanked the government for showing concerns and responsibility.

PM Dahal expressed commitment to help bring Nirakar’s body to Nepal and urged Agni to exercise patience at the time of bereavement.

Nirakar Pandey, 40, jumped from the 12th floor of the Grand Diamond City casino complex on December 28 to save his life as the fire spread upward to his floor with no hope of rescue. He did not survive the impact of his fall and the fire was brought under control almost 12 hours after it started.