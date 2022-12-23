Sobhraj barred from returning to Nepal for 10 years

Charles Sobhraj will be deported rendering him ineligible to return to Nepal for 10 years.

“The Home Ministry has decided to deport Charles Sobhraj in a way that he cannot come to Nepal for 10 years,” Spokesperson at the Home Ministry Mani Pokharel told Setopati. “He will probably be sent to France today itself.”

The Department of Immigration earlier on Friday initiated the process of deporting the French national, who was released Friday following the Supreme Court’s order to that regard, to France.

The Central Jail handed him over to the Department of Immigration after his release.

A joint bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Til Prasad Shrestha hearing a habeas corpus petition lodged by Sobhraj ordered his release on Wednesday if he need not be jailed for another case, and added that arrangements be made to return the French citizen back to his country within 15 days.

Sobhraj pointed in his petition that he has already served 19 years and is 78 years old.

Kathmandu and Bhaktapur district courts had found him guilty in murder of American and Canadian citizens in 1975.

He was ruled to have murdered American citizen Connie Jo Bronzich in Manohara of Kathmandu and then Canadian national Laurent Carrière two days later in Sanga of Bhaktapur in December 1975.

The SC in 2010 had endorsed the life sentence slapped on him by the Kathmandu District Court. The Bhaktapur District Court had then sentenced him for the murder of Canadian national in 2014.

He has been at the Central Jail in Sundhara since his arrest in 2003.