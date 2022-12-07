Kapilvastu district judge Giri accused of rape

Kapilvastu District Court Judge Bhuwan Giri has been accused of rape.

A woman had lodged a rape complaint against Giri at District Police Office, Kapilvastu, more than two weeks ago, according to police.

Meanwhile, Giri has also lodged a report of theft against the woman.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Min Bahadur Ghale at District Police Office, Kapilvastu, said that neither of the complaints have been registered.

DSP Ghale said that they are carrying out preliminary investigation into the complaints, but he did not want to reveal why the complaints were not registered.