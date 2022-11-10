Journalist Sarojraj Adhikari found dead

Journalist Sarojraj Adhikari has been found dead in a hotel in Kathmandu.

Bharat Bohara, senior superintendent of police at District Police Range, Kathmandu, told Setopati that Adhikari was found dead in a hotel in Sundhara on Wednesday evening.

According to SSP Bohara, Adhikari had left home on Monday, November 7. His wife had filed a report with the police on Wednesday after he did not return home.

After the report was filed, police had tracked Adhikari’s mobile phone to a hotel in Sundhara. Upon enquiring at the hotel, it was found that Adhikari had checked in to the hotel. When police and Adhikari’s wife went to check his room, they found him hanging from a ceiling fan, SSP Bohara said.

Police have estimated the time of Adhikari’s death at between 6 PM and 7 PM, but SSP Bohara said they are not certain yet as Adhikari was found to have stayed in the hotel for the past two days. Police supsect Adhikari could have died by suicide.

According to SP Dinesh Raj Mainali at District Police Range, Kathmandu, Adhikari was found hanging from a ceiling fan in room number 502 of the hotel.

Police said they have started further investigation into the incident.

Adhikari worked for Kantipur, Naya Patrika and Nepal Live. He has also published books including Dhamboji and Nora.