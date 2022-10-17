Last respects paid to Satya Mohan Joshi (Pictures)

People are paying their last respects to culture expert and historian Satya Mohan Joshi, who passed away at the age of 103 on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and Lalitpur Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan paid tribute to the centenarian by laying the national flag over his body.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal, Tourism Minister Jeevan Ram Shrestha, artist Madan Krishna Shrestha and others also paid their last respects to Joshi.

His body will be kept at the premises of Lalitpur Metropolitan City office until 4 PM. It will then be taken back to KIST Medical College and Teaching Hospital, where it will be kept for research.

Earlier, Joshi’s body was kept at the hospital premises for a few hours to allow doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital to pay tribute to him.

As per Joshi’s will, it has been decided to not cremate his body. Joshi’s family and the hospital administration have agreed to preserve his body and keep it at the hospital for research purposes.