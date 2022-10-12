Landslide kills four of a family as house collapses

Four people died in Chankheli Rural Municipality-6 of Humla district as their house collapsed after a landslide fell over it on Sunday evening.

Manbir BK’s house in Meldam Dumbada collapsed after a landslide fell over it, killing four of the nine family members.

According to Karnali Province Police Office, the incident occurred at around 7 PM Sunday.

The deceased are 60-year-old Tulasa Kami, seven-year-old Basanta Kami, nine-year-old Susmita Kami, and 12-year-old Haijali Kami.

Deuchma Kami, 38; Augati Kami, 36; Niruta Kami, 12; Manika Kami, 14; and three-year-old Tapendra Kami were injured in the incident.

Police said Augati Kami is in a critical condition.

Seven policemen have been deployed at the scene.