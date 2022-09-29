Ward chair arrested on charge of thrashing Dalit for entering temple

A ward chairman in Bajura has been arrested on charge of thrashing a Dalit for entering a temple.

Chairman of Triveni Municipality 1 Juddha Bahadur Aidi has been arrested on charge of thrashing Tika Ram Sunar of the same ward. Aidi has been accused of thrashing Sunar and organizing an attack on him after he entered Nateshwori Temple at Triveni-7 for worship during the ongoing Dashain festival.

A police complaint has been lodged against Ward Chairman Aidi for thrashing the Dalit, according to the Bajura Police.

The police are conducting additional investigation of the incident.