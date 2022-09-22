Six die in Makawanpur bus accident

Six people have died in a bus accident in Bhimphedi of Makawanpur district.

Six passengers were killed when a bus met with an accident in Bhimphedi Rural Municipality at around 2:15 PM Thursday, according to Superintendent of Police Bamdev Gautam at District Police Office Makawanpur.

The bus was on the way to Hetauda from Kathmandu when it met with an accident after losing control at Bahra Ghumti.

“The bus driver is absconding. We will know everything after we find him,” said SP Gautam. “The investigation is on.”