Foreign Minister Khadka to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka will attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Khadka will go to Great Britain to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II which is scheduled to be held on September 19, according to Arun Subedi, the foreign affairs advisor to Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Head of states and governments, ministers and dignitaries from many countries are scheduled to attend the state funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died last Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Her 73-year-old son has succeeded her as King Charles III.