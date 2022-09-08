KMC gives 90-day deadline to get design of buildings passed

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has urged to pass design of houses and other buildings inside the metropolis built without getting their design endorsed within 90 days.

Issuing a notice on Thursday the KMC's department of urban development has urged to get designs of all kinds of buildings whether owned by the government, public enterprises or private institutions or individuals passed within the deadline.

It has warned of action if the structures built without passing the design do not get their design passed within 90 days.

The KMC has also asked owners to pass design of the border walls of their houses and urged them to demolish the compound walls built without passing design within 35 days warning that the KMC will demolish the walls if the owners don't.