Sandeep Lamichhane raped me multiple times that night: Minor tells police

A rape complaint has been filed by a minor against Nepali cricket captain Sandeep Lamichhane.

The District Police Range Kathmandu issuing a press statement Wednesday morning has confirmed that a rape complaint against Lamichhane has been registered on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old girl has complained that Lamichhane took her out to different places of Bhaktapur and Kathmandu on August 21, a day before Lamichhane left for the bilateral series with Kenya.

She has accused Lamichhane of raping her multiple times in room number 305 of a hotel in Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward Number 9 that night.

The Metropolitan Police Gaushala Circle and the District Police Kathmandu are jointly investigating the case.

The girl is currently under police protection and has undergone health check-up.

Lamichhane left to play in the Carribean Premier League after leading the team to a 3-2 victory in the five-match Twenty20 series against Kenya. Rohit Kumar Paudel then led the Nepali team in the one-dayers in his absence.