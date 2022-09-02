Kathmandu Fun Park pays entertainment tax after KMC’s 24-hour ultimatum

Kathmandu Fun Park has paid entertainment tax after the Kathmandu Metropolitan City gave it a 24-hour ultimatum to clear its tax dues along with fine.

The amusement park paid Rs 1,736,000 in outstanding entertainment tax for five years at KMC’s Revenue Department on Thursday afternoon, according to Shivaraj Adhikari, chief of the Revenue Department.

Adhikari said that the Fun Park has not paid other taxes yet.

“Business tax may be around 100,000 to 150,000 rupees,” he said, adding that the Fun Park will have to pay the tax at the ward office concerned.

“We have already written to them about it. They are positive about paying the tax,” said Adhikari.

KMC had on Wednesday given the Fun Park 24 hours to clear its taxes after it ignored repeated requests to pay its business, rental, advertisement and entertainment taxes in the past.

The Fun Park is being run in 60 ropanis of land owned by the Social Welfare Council.