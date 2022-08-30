Teej celebration at Pashupatinath (Pictures)

Hindu women across the country are celebrating Haritalika Teej with great fervor on Tuesday.

The festival falls on Bhadra Shukla Tritiya, or the third day of the waxing moon in the month of Bhadra according to the Hindu calendar. It is believed that worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on this day brings peace and prosperity to one’s life.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati was accepted by Lord Shiva as his wife after fasting and remaining austere for many years. So, married women fast on this day praying for their husband’s long life while unmarried women fast praying for a husband like Lord Shiva.

Shiva temples across the country have been drawing devotees in large numbers since early morning on Tuesday. The Pashupatinath Temple has been opened to the public since 3 AM. All four doors of the temple have been opened for the first time in 14 years. The doors will remain open throughout the day, according to Milan Kumar Thapa, member-secretary of Pashupati Area Development Trust.

Here are some pictures of women praying, singing and dancing as they celebrated Teej at Pashupatinath on Tuesday.