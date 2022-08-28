KMC proposes to keep physicians at every ward

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has proposed to keep physicians and nurses at all 32 wards of the metropolis.

The eighth metropolitan meeting on Sunday has proposed to operate clinics in every ward to provide health services to the commoners. KMC Mayor Balen Shah said the KMC first wanted to keep MBBS doctors in each ward but later decided to keep physicians deeming that would be more appropriate.

KMC will hire 32 physicians and nurses in contract for the purpose to ensure that people can go to the clinic in case of minor health problems. “One does not necessarily have to go to the hospital for minor problems. One can consult physicians (at the ward clinic),” Shah stated.

He pointed that pressure in hospitals would be reduced if there were physicians at the ward level.