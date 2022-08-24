KMC demolishes structures built without design approval (Pictures)

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has started removing structures built without design approval.

On Wednesday morning, a team led by KMC Mayor Balen Shah and Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police chief Mira Chaudhary demolished such structures built without approval and flouting building codes at Kathmandu Mall in Sundhara, RB Complex in Khichapokhari and Bira Complex in New Road.

Police had already vacated the shops operating there before tearing down the illegal structures.

KMC had issued a 35-day notice to the buildings to remove the structures, but they did not pay heed to its notice.

KMC has been demolishing such structures saying they were constructed for purposes other than the ones in the approved design.

It recently demolished structures that housed shops in an underground parking space in New Baneshwor.

