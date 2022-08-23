US to provide $15 million to Nepal to help avert food crisis

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide $15 million to Nepal to help avert food crisis.

The assistance is part of the $2.76 billion US President Joe Biden pledged to address the global food crisis during the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Germany, the US Embassy in Nepal stated issuing a statement on Monday.

The supplemental funding for Nepal will help ensure that people affected by rising prices and food shortages have enough to eat by supporting small farms to produce more food locally and households in need of food assistance. These funds will also support nutrition-enhanced food for children under the age of five and pregnant women, according to the statement.

“With yields for rice, maize, and other important crops potentially falling due to the impending fertilizer shortage, this support will have broad implications for Nepal’s agriculture sector and its farmers,” the statement quoted Acting USAID/Nepal Mission Director Beth Hogan as saying. “This additional funding will primarily help Nepal produce more food to consume and sell, thereby increasing household food security and incomes. These impacts will be especially helpful among women, youth, and marginalized groups who have limited access to information, inputs, technology, and services.”