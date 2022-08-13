Niharika Rajpoot attempts self-immolation in front of Sheetal Niwas

Niharika Rajpoot, who started a fast-unto-death a week ago demanding punishment for the person who allegedly raped her, has attempted self-immolation in front of the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas on Friday.

“Rajpoot, who was on a fast-unto-death at Basantapur, came in front of the Sheetal Niwas today. She had come to the Sheetal Niwas on a vehicle in the morning,” DSP with the Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu Ankur GC told Setopati.

She had carried two bottles of petrol and poured petrol from one of the bottles on herself, according to DSP GC. “She could not pour the other bottle of petrol. We immediately took her under control.”

The police have sent Rajpoot to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) for treatment as her health has deteriorated.

She has been demanding justice saying one Shiva Raj Shrestha had raped her in Janakpur on October 23, 2019 when she was 17. She started fast-unto-death last Friday at Basantapur.