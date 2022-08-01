Bodies of the four members of a family have been found in a gory state in Kavresthali of Kathmandu.

The dead family members have been identified as Dinesh Pande, 38, his wife Sunita, 34, their son Aashik, 11, and daughter Aashika, seven.

The family from Gorkha was staying at Padamshal of Tarkeshwore Municipality 2.

Tarkeshwore Mayor Krishna Hari Maharjan, who himself reached the spot, told Setopati that the bodies were found in a gory state. Maharjan said that Dinesh’s elder brother, who lived nearby, found the bodies when he went to check after Aashika didn’t turn up to board the school bus of the Army School in Chhauni Monday morning. “The police were called after that,” he stated.

Maharjan revealed that Sunita and the kids seem to have been murdered in one room with a kitchen knife while Dinesh was found dead in another room also with knife injury on his abdomen.

A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot.

Police personnel from Kathmandu District Police, and Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office have reached the spot for investigation. A team of forensic experts have also reached the spot.