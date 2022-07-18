Devotees throng Pashupatinath on first Monday of Shrawan (Pictures)

Devotees thronged the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu and other temples and shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva across the country to observe the first Monday of Shrawan, the fourth month of the Nepali calendar.

Among the devotees at Pashupatinath were Bol Bam devotees clad in saffron who had walked bare-footed all the way from Sundarijal to offer holy water at the temple.

The month of Shrawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva, with Mondays considered especially auspicious for worshiping him.

Many Hindu women abstain from meat consumption the whole month and also observe fast on Mondays.

It is believed that visiting Lord Shiva's temples and worshiping him in Shrawan, especially on Mondays, washes away one’s sins and brings peace and prosperity in life.

Here are some pictures of devotees at Pashupatinath on Monday.