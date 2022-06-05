9 dead as bus breaks railings of bridge and falls into Rohini river

Nine persons have been killed when a passenger bus going to Bhairahawa from Janakpur fell into Rohini river breaking railings of the bridge over it Sunday morning.

The bus (Lu 2 Kha 3841) smashed through the barrier in the bridge connecting Rohini Rural Municipality 3 and Omsatiya Rural Municipality and fell into the river at Basantapur in Rupandehi at around 4:30 in the morning, according to the police.

There were 33 persons in the bus, according to Spokesperson with Rupandehi Police Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Navaratna Paudel.

The injured persons have been rescued by the police and sent for treatment. They are being treated at Bhim Hospital in Bhairahawa, Siddhartha Nagar City Hospital and Universal Medical Hospital.