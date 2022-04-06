India gives permission to import additional 325 MW electricity from Nepal

India has agreed to import additional 325 MW of electricity from Nepal.

Organizing a press conference on Wednesday Energy Minister Pampha Bhusal revealed that India has given permission for additional export of power.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba had discussed the issue with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi during their meeting on Saturday.

"It is a matter of happiness that Nepal is exporting her surplus electricity to India. This will make a huge contribution to Nepal's economic progress," Modi had said addressing the joint press conference with Deuba on Saturday. "I feel further happiness that we are going to accept Nepal's proposal to sell additional electricity in India."

Modi's statement allayed longstanding Nepali fears that India may refuse to procure surplus electricity generated in Nepal assuring that proposals for import of Nepali electricity will be accepted.

India had earlier agreed to import only 39 MW from Nepal.

Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) Spokesperson Suresh Bhattarai said that the Indian permission for buying additional electricity from Nepal has been known only today.

Nepal is currently buying electricity from India during the dry season but will be able to sell surplus elicitricty to India during the rainy season.