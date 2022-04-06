NA peacekeeper killed in Congo

A Nepal Army (NA) soldier deployed as peacekeeper in Democratic Republic of Congo has died on Tuesday.

Anil Gurung, a permanent resident of Surkhet, died after sustaining bullet inujury during the 'Operation Bali', according to Nepal Army Spokesperson Narayan Silwal. He was injured when the rebel force opened firing. He was rescued and airlifted to a Level 2 Hospital in Bunyan for treatment.

“The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper, as well as to the Government and the people of Nepal,” Deputy Spokesperson to UN Secretary-General António Guterres issuing a statement said adding that attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.