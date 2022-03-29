Two youths have been injured in an explosion in Itahari Monday night.

Rabin Thapa, 22, and Sher Jung Gurung, 23, from Lamjung were injured when a sutli (jute twine) bomb—that uses the twine as a wick that is burned to trigger the explosion—went off at a room in Navajagriti Tole of Itahari Sub-metropolitan City where Thapa was living at around 10:45 Monday night.

Gurung was staying at Thapa's room for the past two weeks.

The police estimate that the sutli bomb that they had kept on a bag exploded.

Thapa has suffered eye injury and is undergoing treatment at an eye hospital in Biratnagar while Gurung is being treated at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan, according to SP Sanjay Singh Thapa. Both Thapa and Gurung are out of danger.

The police have recovered pamphlets of Himal Security Council that had declared armed insurgency in February putting demands including revocation of federalism among others.