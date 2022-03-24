Actor Paul Shah sent to judicial custody in rape case

The Tanahu District Court has sent actor Paul Shah, who has been alleged of raping a minor, to judicial custody.

The court has decided to send him to judicial custody on Thursday following hearing about whether to send him to custody or release him, according to registrar at the court Min Bahadur Kunwar.

The court, meanwhile, has released Shah’s manager Krishna Joshi on bail of Rs 100,000.

A rape complaint was filed against Shah by a 17-year-old singer with the District Police Office, Tanahu on February 23. He surrendered before the Tanahu Police four days later.

Shah has been accused by the singer, who is a minor and cannot legally give consent for sex, of having sex with her promising to marry her in the future.

The singer had reached the Kaski Police complaining that Shah sexually abused her a month before that. Shah seems to have tried to reach a settlement after the Kaski Police refused to register the complaint citing lack of jurisdiction and advised the girl to go to the Tanahu Police instead as the alleged incident happened in Tanahu.

Audio of the conversation between the two in the intervening period has already been transmitted on the social media where actor Shah has accepted that he had sex with her.