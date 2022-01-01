3 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday; 321 test positive

Nepal reported three COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,941.

The country also reported 127 new cases in the past 24 hours including four from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 977,199 confirmed with PCR tests and 139,457 with antigen tests. Similarly, 321 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 7,770.

A total of 4,672 PCR tests and 2,202 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,430,739 PCR and 1,067,242 antigen tests across the country until now.