14 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday; 2,401 test positive

Nepal reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,852.

The country also reported 2,401 new cases in the past 24 hours including 550 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 970,462 confirmed with PCR tests and 136,155 with antigen tests. Similarly, 7,777 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 30,241.

A total of 11,603 PCR tests and 4,753 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,303,562 PCR and 1,004,232 antigen tests across the country until now.