11 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday; 1,957 test positive

Nepal reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,838.

The country also reported 1,957 new cases in the past 24 hours including 773 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 968,611 confirmed with PCR tests and 135,605 with antigen tests. Similarly, 5,103 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 36,181.

A total of 8,587 PCR tests and 4,105 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,291,959 PCR and 999,481 antigen tests across the country until now.