13 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday; 1,570 test positive

Nepal reported 13 COVID-19 deaths on Monday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,827.

The country also reported 1,570 new cases in the past 24 hours including 548 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 967,427 confirmed with PCR tests and 134,832 with antigen tests. Similarly, 6,146 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 40,111.

A total of 7,874 PCR tests and 3,491 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,283,372 PCR and 995,376 antigen tests across the country until now.