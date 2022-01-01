9 COVID-19 deaths reported Saturday; 1,714 test positive

Nepal reported nine COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,803.

The country also reported 1,714 new cases in the past 24 hours including 611 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 965,222 confirmed with PCR tests and 134,081 with antigen tests. Similarly, 4,771 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 52,780.

A total of 5,225 PCR tests and 3,288 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,269,055 PCR and 989,077 antigen tests across the country until now.