14 COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday; 3,175 test positive

Nepal reported 14 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as the pandemic continues to take lives across the country. The total death toll has now reached 11,778.

The country also reported 3,175 new cases in the past 24 hours including 433 from antigen tests taking the total number of cases to 962,517 confirmed with PCR tests and 132,546 with antigen tests. Similarly, 8,723 persons have recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of active cases has fallen to 63,296.

A total of 10,026 PCR tests and 2,579 antigen tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours taking the total number of tests to 5,257,175 PCR and 981,371 antigen tests across the country until now.